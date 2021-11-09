New Delhi, November 9: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy downpour over the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall is likely to continue during the next few days as well over the state. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls during November 9 to November 11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Suburban Areas, Reservoirs Opened; Flood Alert Sounded.

Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are likely to experince fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likelyduring next five days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, isolated places in Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during November 9 to November 11 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 10. Rayalaseema is likely to witness same weather condition on November 10 and November 11. Chennai Lashed By Heavy Rains Over The Weekend, Three Districts Impacted, Schools Shut.

Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar are likely to experience squally weather for the next four days. IMD has also issued a warning to the fishermen. It stated that squally weather is very likely over Southeast Arabian sea along & off Kerala coast during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been heavy receiving rainfall resulting in water-logging and floods in several areas.

