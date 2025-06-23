Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Shillong Police on Sunday detained a man from Shadora town in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The man, Balvir Ahirwar, was reportedly working as a watchman and carpenter at a flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the key accused, stayed after the murder.

Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar Jain stated, "Shillong police came to Shadora today. They took a person named Balvir Ahirwar with them to Indore for questioning. According to the preliminary investigation, the flat in which Sonam Raghuvanshi stayed after the murder, Balvir Ahirwar was working there as a watchman and a carpenter."

SP Jain added that Ahirwar has been detained for questioning as part of the case investigation.

Meanwhile, Govind Raghuvanshi, the brother of the deceased, has called for strict action against his sister Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused in the murder.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Govind Raghuvanshi said, "The police are doing their work. We have demanded that strict action be taken... According to me, the police have investigated the case."

He added that Sonam should be punished as she has already confessed to the crime. "She (Sonam) has confessed to her crime, so now punishment should be given. The police have taken our statements. If the police call us to Shillong, we will go," Govind said.

This comes after a district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday, sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and co-accused Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the murder case.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2.

Earlier, as part of its investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigations into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others. (ANI)

