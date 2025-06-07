Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Shimla Police's Special Cell recovered 21.07 grams of Chitta (heroin) during routine patrolling near Shoghi and arrested three individuals from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab under the NDPS Act, an official statement said.

A case under the ND&PS Act (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) has been registered at Police Station West, Shimla, the statement from Shimla Police said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bhopal: Pet Dog Attacks and Bites 1.6-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Pardi Colony, Dog Owner Booked.

During routine patrolling near Shoghi, the Special Cell team recovered 21.07 grams of Chitta/Heroin from the possession of the following individuals: Anuj Kumar Duggal, son of Late Shri Arun Kumar Duggal, PO, Puneet Pal, son of Jaswinder Singh, Agand Sawrawal, son of Late Shri Lalit Kumar Sawrawal, the statement added.

"Shimla Police remains firm in its resolve to combat drug trafficking and appeals to the public to actively support the efforts to make society drug-free," the statement also noted.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, further investigation is still underway.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested four youths and recovered over 1 kg of hashish and a loaded pistol from a taxi at Charlane Baloh Toll Plaza on June 1.

"More than 1 kg of hashish and a loaded pistol recovered! Big success of Himachal Police dated 01.06.2025. Charlane Baloh Toll Plaza. 1 kg 63.7 gm Charas and a loaded pistol (with 3 rounds) recovered. 4 youths travelling in a taxi coming from Mandi were arrested. The case was registered at the Ghumarvi police station," the Himachal Pradesh police in a X post said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)