Jalna, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday accused of the Eknath Shinde-led government of working for the development of Gujarat, citing that all the development projects were being shifted to the neighbouring state.

Also Read | Maharashtra: GST Sleuths Bust Rs 45 Crore Fake Bills Scam, Businessman Arrested.

Speaking to reporters here, Patole alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced projects for Maharashtra to save the reputation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Fines Woman Seeking to Implead Elon Musk Over Her Twitter Account Suspension.

The prime minister on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. His statement has come in the wake of the state government coming under the Opposition's fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states.

The Opposition blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects to Gujarat.

Slamming the chief minister, Patole claimed that the state government was working for the development of Gujarat, as all major projects that had come to Maharashtra were shifted to the neighbouring state.

The Congress leader alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed to because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as the probe agency was being used against the Opposition and creating terror.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)