Amritsar (Punjab), Mar 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a budget of Rs 1,260 crore for 2024-25 at its general house meet here on Friday, with funds earmarked for religious preaching, education and 'panthic' activities.

SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta presented the budget, which was approved by the members, according to a statement from the SGPC, the apex religious body of Sikhs.

The meet was attended by Jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Sultan Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh, and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Mehta later said this year's budget has recorded an increase of 14 per cent compared to the previous year.

SGPC president Dhami said that during the upcoming financial year priority will be given to religious preaching, education, and 'panthic' activities, with the budget of the Dharam Prachar Committee earmarked at Rs 100 crore.

He said a special amount has been kept in the budget for 'panthic' activities, including Rs 60 lakh for pursuing legal cases of "Bandi Singhs" (Sikh prisoners).

The SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal have been demanding the release of "Bandi Singhs", who they claim are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their jail sentences.

