Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Desai showed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Pakistan and Terrorism during his Independence Day speech on Friday.

"It is absolutely correct because the way Pakistan has given a platform to terrorism, terror, and insurgency between India and Pakistan, it is impossible to have any compromise there until their actions stop and they come on the right path," said MP Anil Desai.

Desai's remark came amid PM Modi's I-Day address at the Red Fort, where he mentioned how India has "set a new normal" against terrorism.

However, party MLA Aaditya Thackeray drew from the PM's speech to criticise the Indian Cricket Board for going ahead with plans to play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup T20.

"It'll be a real shame if the BCCI thinks it's above what the PM said from Red Fort today. After so many efforts of the Union Government and our country to tell the world that pak is behind the Pahalgham attacks, the greed for money of the BCCI stands above the sacrifice of the Armed Forces, the Nation and even the PM saying blood and water cannot flow together. With all the might that BCCI has in the ICC, it's a joke to say we are bound by the Asia Cup Rules," he posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor and saluted the role of the armed forces who targeted terror sites in Pakistan.

The operation, he said, was an expression of India's outrage at the Pahalgam terrorists' attack in which "husbands were killed in front of their wives and fathers were killed in front of their children after asking their religion."

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination," PM Modi said.

"On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage," he added.

The Prime Minister said that after the Pahalgam attack, the government had given a free hand to the armed forces to respond to the attack.

He warned that India will not distinguish between terrorists and those supporting them, emphasising that the armed forces will respond to any misadventure from Pakistan.

He said that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

"If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply. We have now set a new normal. Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity with no difference," he said. (ANI)

