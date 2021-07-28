Ghaziabad, Jul 27 (PTI) The SHO of Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad, Inspector Krishna Gopal Sharma, has been taken off duty and sent to police lines after it was found that night curfew to contain COVID-19 spread was not being enforced properly in his jurisdiction, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak who conducted a random check on enforcement of night curfew on Monday, along with other senior officials, observed that people were flouting norms in the Sihani Gate area.

He then ordered the SHO to be sent to police lines for direction of duty.

Separately, two sub-inspectors and six head constables and constables of Masuri police station in the district in Uttar Pradesh were suspended for turning away a girl student who had come to lodge a complaint about mobile theft, officials said.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

On July 22, twenty-one head constables and constables of various police stations in the district were sent to police lines for dereliction of duty.

The SSP has warned police personnel against dereliction of duty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)