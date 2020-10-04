New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Singh said that the main motive behind joining the party is to fulfil the dream of her father late Digvijay Singh.

Also Read | SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens a Post About Resilience As She Writes 'All Eyes on CBI'.

"With the blessing of my mother and elder sister today I accept the membership of BJP. The main motive in joining the party is to fulfil my father's dream," Singh said.

She also requested everyone to observe a few seconds of silence in memory of her late father.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Leader Chitra Kishor Wagh Slams UP Police for Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I am with the Prime Minister in his Atmnirbhar Bharat campaign and I will work hard and to my full capacity. I will work with the BJP and will help the party in making Bihar a developed state," she said after a few seconds of silence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)