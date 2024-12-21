New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Sardar Balbir Singh, who recently left Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the former for not listening to people's demands, saying the people deserve to have a government which listens to the Sikhs too.

Speaking about the Bhagwant Man-led Punjab government too, he said that they have been unable to fulfil the demands of people there too, claiming that the party would not be able to form the government in the state again.

"There should be a BJP government in Delhi which listens to the issues of the Sikhs," he told ANI.

"The AAP government in Punjab is unable to fulfil the demands made by the people and they will not be able to form the government in Punjab again," he said.

Earlier today, Sadar Balbir Singh and Sukhbir Dalal joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, party's Delhi general secretary Ashish Sood and union minister Harsh Malhotra.

During the press conference announcing the new joinees, Singh said that he was annoyed with the Delhi government for "deliberately not appointing Punjabi language teachers."

"Talking about joining this party, I saw that Delhi LG Saxena had given orders to hire more Punjabi teachers, but deliberately teachers are not getting appointed in government schools, which has affected multiple sikh students too," Singh said.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place on February 2025, when the Assembly's term is set to expire too.

According to the candidates list released by AAP, prominent leaders such as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

BJP is expected to announce their list of candidates soon too. (ANI)

