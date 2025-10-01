Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): BJP leader Karate Thiagarajan on Wednesday reacted to the statement by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjun, which now stands deleted, allegedly calling for Nepal and Sri Lanka like uprising in Tamil Nadu against the ruling government.

"A person in a responsible position should post (on social media) carefully and responsibly," Thiagarajan told ANI.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjun for making a post on X, which allegedly called for revolution in his now-deleted post. This post was made in light of the Karur stampede, which witnessed the death of 41 people.

"If you walk on the road, you will be beaten. Arrested for posting comments on social media. If the police have become the servants of the ruling class, the only way to restore order is a youth revolution. Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, the youth and the Gen Z generation came together to create a revolution against authority, a youth uprising will occur here too. That uprising is going to be the foundation for regime change and the end of state excess," said Arjun, who is the General Secretary - Election Campaign Management of TVK on X.

According to police, TVK leader Arjun has been booked under sections 192, 196(1)(b), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b), 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of politicising the Karur stampede.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept such political gimmicks. They know the truth," Nehru said after paying floral tributes at the statue of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan, near the Trichy Government Hospital, on the occasion of the late actor's birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru claimed that the BJP's fact-finding team visited Tamil Nadu to create unnecessary controversies and tarnish the state's image.

"We have been continuously pressing the Centre to provide adequate funds to Tamil Nadu for various issues. But the BJP remains silent on the state's demands. Yet, when an unfortunate incident like the one in Karur happens, they immediately rush in with a fact-finding team to create unnecessary controversies and tarnish Tamil Nadu's image," Nehru said. (ANI)

