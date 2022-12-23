New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The narco test report of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, has been prepared, said the forensic team on Friday.

According to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, the Investigation Officer has been informed to collect the report.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband of Unnatural Sex on Nuptial Night, Harassment Over Dowry; Seven of Accused's Family Booked.

A narco analysis test of Aaftab was completed on December 1 on Thursday at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital's Rohini.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father Vikas Walker along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya arrived at Delhi Police headquarters today.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: Slight Respite From Cold Conditions in Kashmir; Weather to Remain Dry Till December 26.

Before undergoing a narco analysis test, Aaftab was given a general examination to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. He also signed a consent form agreeing to the narco test after which he was put under anaesthesia and he was subjected to the narco analysis.

The narco test was conducted by a team of FSL officials which includes a photo expert, forensic psychology expert and one doctor of forensic medicine and the Nodal Officer, Narco, Ambedkar Hospital.

The narco test of Aaftab was over by 11:45 pm on December 1 after which he was kept under doctors' observation and given psychological therapy.

On December 2, a four-member FSL team conducted a 'post-test interview' with Aaftab.

The team during the post-test interview carried out a detailed analysis of replies he gave in his polygraph and narco tests earlier. He was also cross-questioned on the replies to eliminate the possibility of any lie, said sources.

Officials had earlier said that both the narco analysis and a polygraph test of Aaftab have revealed similar responses to the information gathered by Delhi Police so far in its investigation of the case.

"From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said.

During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shradha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of the city.

Notably, Aftab is currently lodged at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 inside the Tihar Jail.

Along with Aaftab, two under-trial accused in a theft case have been kept inside the same cell and have been asked to keep watch on Aftab, the Jail Authority informed.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)