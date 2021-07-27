Shillong, July 27 (PTI) Senior BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai was on Tuesday sworn-in as minister of the Conrad Sagma government in Meghalaya replacing his senior party colleague state Health Minister A L Hek.

Shullai was administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik at a function attended by Sagma, his cabinet collegues and senior officials of the state.

Shullai, a three-time MLA from Shillong south, is one of the two BJP MLAs of Meghalaya and was the party's candidate from Shillong in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Hek had been minister of the Conrad Sagma government since 2018.

Sangma announced after the swearing-in that there will be a reshuffle of portfolios and he will soon announce the one to be allotted to Shullai.

The National Peoples Party-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is backed by BJP, has UDP, PDF, HSPDP as its constituents and is supported by the NCP and Independents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)