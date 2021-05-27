Muzaffarnagar, May 27 (PTI) A sub-inspector was transferred and one constable got suspended for allegedly thrashing a local BJP leader here on Thursday, police said.

The action was taken against SI Jaiprakash Bhaskar and constable Rahul Tyagi on the complaint of Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, they said.

According to the complaint, BJP district secretary Sunil Darshan was brutally beaten up and his clothes torn by the two policemen over a parking-related issue at the district hospital.

Earlier in the day, many BJP supporters held a protest outside Kotwali police station, demanding action.

