Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) State Investigating Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday conducted raid on the premises of a woman, the alleged lynchpin of a narco-terror network, in Sopore area of the Baramulla district.

"In a month-long chase of elusive leads to identity the lynchpin of a dangerous narco-terror module, SIA finally zeroed on to a woman who has overseen at least Rs 10 crores worth narcotics and drugs smuggled into India from Pakistan," a spokesman of the agency said.

During the searches at the Sopore den of the lynchpin, the SIA officers seized digital devices among other records which have a bearing on the case.

"Preliminary investigations that triggered this investigation suggest that consignments of smuggled heroin and other narcotics are being partly sold in local markets. The bulk of the contraband, however, is further smuggled to other parts of the country for sale.

"Proceeds of the sale, as per initial findings are being brought back to Kashmir and used to finance terrorist and separatist organizations/ terrorists to continue with unlawful activities," the spokesman said.

Mobile devices, bank pass books, a diary-type notebook and Rs 1,99,800 were recovered from the house of the woman coordinator, he said adding these are being examined for unravelling the details of the other members of the syndicate.

