Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Soon after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that Sidhu is unstable and unfit for the state of Punjab.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," said Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

The former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader's remarks came as Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Earlier too Captain Amarinder Singh had targetted Sidhu and had said that he will oppose any move to make the latter the chief ministerial face of the party in the state. Soon after resigning from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that Sidhu is going to be a disaster and that he has a connection with the Pakistan establishment.

Capt Amarinder Singh told ANI in an exclusive interview that he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of national security.

He also termed Sidhu as "incompetent".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security...: Amarinder Singh told ANI

Sidhu's resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

