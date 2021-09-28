Garena Free Fire Max has been released in India. The new battle royale game is an advanced version of the regular Garena Free Fire game and is now available for download for both Android and iOS users via Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. If you had pre-registered for the game and chosen 'automatic download' then the game will be downloaded on your device. Garena Free Fire Max has a download size of 0.96GB. Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Version Now Available for Download on Apple App Store.

Here's how to install the Garena Free Fire Max game. Head over to Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and search for the game and tap on 'Install'. As mentioned earlier, the game has a size of 0.96GB. So it is advised to clean up some space in your phone before downloading it.

Garena Free Fire Max (Photo Credits: Free Fire)

After the successful installation, you will be asked to provide access to your phone's storage and then you will be permitted to play the game.

A man who courts danger and a woman who tames the wild - not even a thousand pages of Arabian Nights can illustrate the tale of the two travellers. 🌙 The new Elite Pass, Mesmerizing Nights, is launching soon! Pre-order once the maintenance is completed. 🎁#FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/Q0oW4IxtAh — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) September 28, 2021

It is reported that just after the login, there is a notice which states that the game's servers are not ready yet and are expected to go live soon. The game developer had promised to offer exclusive rewards which include Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Skyboard, Max Raychaser (Facepaint for Head) and Gold Royale Voucher (two) to the users who would pre-register for the game.

Garena Free Fire Max (Photo Credits: Free Fire)

Garena has also promised to bring more realistic maps, more immersive gameplay, customisable map feature that is not available in the regular Free Fire version. The advanced version of the game is expected to bring improvements in graphical and gameplay sections that are not seen in Free Fire. Moreover, Garena Free Fire Max players will still be able to play with regular Free Fire Max players, thanks to the new FireLink technology.

