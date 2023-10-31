New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) has been conducting Special Campaign 3.0 on Swachhata and disposal of pending matters within the Department (HQ) and all its attached and subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and CPSE located in various parts of the country.

According to an official statement, the objectives of the campaign are to minimize pendency, institutionalize Swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms, train officers in records management, and digitize physical records for improved records management.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Bail Plea: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Student Activist's Plea Challenging Various UAPA Provisions.

During the campaign, special focus is being given to field offices of DoHFW and various activities under the campaign have been undertaken by these field offices.

Regular reviews are being done by Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (HFW), and Elangbam Robert Singh, Joint Secretary and Nodal Officer of Special Campaign 3.0 to ensure efficient implementation of the campaign.

Also Read | HC on Divorce Case: Make Prenuptial Agreements Mandatory To Prevent Marital Legal Battles, Says Delhi Family Court.

The progress of the implementation phase of the Campaign is reported on the SCDPM portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) by DoHFW regularly.

As of October 25, as per data of achievement reported on the DARPG's portal, DoHFW has disposed of 65 References from MPs and 2,847 public grievances. 17,221 physical files have been reviewed and 4,692 files have been weeded out.

Also, 1,339 Cleanliness Campaigns have been conducted by different offices of DoHFW and 14,657 sq. ft. of space has been freed for use of offices.

According to DoHFW, revenue of Rs 3,95,483 has also been earned by selling scrap materials during the campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)