Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Based on specific intelligence, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB)-Chennai intercepted and seized three containers of mis-declared goods at the port, officials said.

The seized consignment included 516 alloy wheels, 11,624 pairs of IPR-violated footwear, 15,000 mobile batteries, and laser machines, with a total value of Rs 5.13 crore.

According to officials, the goods were illicitly imported under the false declaration of study tables and stationery items.

The Chennai customs department conducted several operations this year and last year.

On February 6, Customs seized hydroponic ganja weighing 23.48 Kgs valued at Rs.23.5 Cr concealed in frozen fruit packaging from 3 Indian Passengers who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok on January 26.

The passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to Chennai Customs officials, on October 1 last year, the Customs Department and the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle two different species of turtles and arrested several individuals involved.

According to Chennai customs, the AIU seized 4,967 red-eared slider turtles and 19 albino red-eared slider turtles from two passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

In a post in X, the customs department said, "On 27.09.2024, Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai seized 4967 Nos. of Red Eared Slider Turtle & 19 Nos. of Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle from two pax. Who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. Both passengers & receivers were arrested under the Customs Act of 1962.

In another incident, the Chennai AIU team intercepted three passengers on August 18, 2024, who were trying to smuggle Indian star tortoises out of the country.

After the officials examined the passengers' baggage, they found around seven hundred tortoises. The tortoises are protected under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972.

The three passengers trying to smuggle the tortoises out of India were arrested. (ANI)

