Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday where Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Chittorgarh, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur, Dabok and Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures of 3.2 degrees, 3.4 degrees, 3.9 degrees, 4.4 degrees and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively whereas the night temperature in Airanpura (Pali), Pilani and Jaipur was 5 degrees, 6.9 degrees and 7.9 degrees, respectively, according to a MeT report.

Th weather conditions in the state would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said.

