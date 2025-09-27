Ziro Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, attended the 13th edition of the Ziro Festival of Music at the scenic Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, where Sikkim is participating as the official State Partner.

The Chief Minister expressed his honour and privilege in being part of the North-East's most iconic cultural celebration. On behalf of the Government and people of Sikkim, he extended warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Government, and all the distinguished guests present.

Alongside Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, he visited the pavilion and explored the potential of 'Make in Sikkim' brands and products being showcased.

"The Ziro Festival is not just a stage for music but a celebration of diversity, unity, and cultural pride. Known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun' and a 'Sanctuary of Faith and Spirituality,' this festival beautifully blends tradition with modernity, offering inspiration for youth, opportunities for artists, and a vibrant platform for tourism and cultural exchange," the Chief Minister said.

A 200-member delegation from Sikkim, comprising Self-Help Groups (SHGs), entrepreneurs, tour operators, bikers, and cultural artists, has joined the event to showcase the state's diversity and unity.

The Chief Minister lauded the festival's sustainability model as a Plastic-Free Zone and Zero Waste Area, resonating strongly with the national "Vocal for Local" campaign by empowering local artists and craftsmen.

Highlighting the close ties between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, he noted that both states, often called the "States of Orchids," share similarities in culture, tradition, agriculture, tourism, and spiritual heritage. "As Sikkim celebrates its Golden Jubilee of statehood, this partnership is an invaluable opportunity to learn, share, and strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the North-East," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the festival organizers for their warm hospitality and for conferring this honour on Sikkim. (ANI)

