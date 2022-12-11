Gangtok, Dec 11 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has constituted a committee to examine the viability of restoration of the old pension scheme for the state government employees, an official statement said.

The panel will be headed by Personnel Department's Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

The chief minister took the decision to form the committee, following a meeting with a delegation of the state government employees on Saturday, it said.

Tamang has directed the panel to submit its report to the state government within three months, said the statement issued on Saturday.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Karaikal Allowed To Venture Into Sea After 7 Days.

After extensive discussion with the senior officials on the issue, the CM decided to constitute the committee to "examine all the aspects of the issue and to find a solution", it said.

Finance Department's Controller of Accounts cum Secretary MCP Pradhan and Pension Division's Additional Director Punita Alley are also part of the panel.

The committee can opt for additional members as per requirement, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)