Gangtok, Apr 19 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday exercised their franchise in the simultaneous polls underway for 32 assembly and lone Lok Sabha seats in the Himalayan state.

Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NPP Leader Agatha Sangma Cast Vote at Walbakgre Polling Station in Tura, Appreciate Good Turnout in Morning (Watch Videos).

He is also contesting from Rhenock assembly seat.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice-president and party's candidate from Barfung (BL) assembly seat, cast his vote in his native Sanganath village in Namchi district.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting Begins for Four Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar.

SKM secretary general Arun Upreti, who is in the fray from Arithang assembly constituency, also exercised his franchise.

Chief Minister Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai, who is in the fray from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency, also cast her vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)