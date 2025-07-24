New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, on Thursday, met the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at the organisation's headquarters in New Delhi to discuss critical road infrastructure issues concerning the state of Sikkim, according to an official statement.

The discussion focused on the strategic and logistical challenges associated with road construction and maintenance in North Sikkim, particularly the vital connectivity between Gangtok and Zeema via Chungthang and Lachen. Emphasis was laid on the urgent need to ensure the maintenance of the existing route to guarantee year-round access, as well as the construction of an alternative highway to enhance long-term connectivity and resilience.

Another important issue discussed was the alternative alignment of the road near Dzaluk, with a view to preserving the iconic 32-turning route that has become a hallmark of tourism in East Sikkim. Dzaluk, a key destination known for its scenic beauty and unique terrain, holds immense value for the local community, and safeguarding its ecological, cultural and tourism potential is of paramount importance.

Subba reiterated that connectivity in Sikkim's border regions is not only vital from a socioeconomic development perspective but also plays a critical role in national security. He urged BRO to expedite planning and execution of these infrastructure projects in close coordination with local authorities.

The DG, BRO assured that the organisation is committed to enhancing road infrastructure in Sikkim and will give due attention to the concerns raised.

Meanwhile, adventure lovers will now have more places to visit in Sikkim, with the state government deciding to open two more places--Doklam and Cho La--in the first week of September this year after the central government's nod to allow civilians to visit identified battlefield locations along India's borders.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, C. Subhakar Rao, said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced battlefield tourism in January this year, and around 30 places have been identified in the country, of which three places are located in Sikkim.

"One is Nathu La. We have been using that place for many years... In addition to it, two more places have been identified. One is Doklam; the second place is Cho La. We are planning to open the places in the first week of September," he said.

The senior official stated that, on a pilot basis, the state government plans to consider only 25 vehicles for Cho La, 25 vehicles for Doklam, and 10-15 motorbikes each for the two locations.

He said that the required infrastructure will be ready at both places in about a month. (ANI)

