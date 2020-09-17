Gangtok, Sep 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,274 as 53 more people tested positive for the virus, while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 22, an official said on Thursday.

The new cases were reported from different places in the state.

Of the total 2,274 COVID-19 cases, 463 are active cases as 1,789 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospital, the official added.

