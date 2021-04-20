Gangtok, Apr 19 (PTI) Sikkim reported just nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday with the number of samples tested witnessing a steep decline, as per official data.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 48 samples for COVID-19 as against 435 samples on the previous day, data showed.

Sikkim had reported 105 new cases on Sunday.

Eight of the fresh cases reported on Monday were from East Sikkim, while one case was from the West district, a senior health official said.

The Himalayan state has 404 active cases at present. So far, the state has recorded 6,705 COVID-19 cases.

While 6,017 patients have recovered, 148 others migrated out.

The death toll stands at 136.

In all, the state has tested 87,622 samples for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)