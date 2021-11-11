Gangtok, Nov 11 (PTI) Sikkim reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 32,080, as per the state Health Department.

All the new cases were detected in the East Sikkim district, it said.

There are 126 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 31,221 persons have recovered and 333 migrated out.

The death toll remained at 400 as no new deaths were reported.

The new cases were detected after testing 372 samples.

