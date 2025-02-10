Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], February 10 (ANI): Amid concerns over the possible entry of people with criminal backgrounds in the state due to an "increasing influx" of migrant labour, the Sikkim government has started strictly implementing the requirement to carry 'Labour ID Card' with the deadline for registration and verification drive ending on Monday.

The landlords had also been asked to complete the process of tenant verification by February 10.

Gangtok District Senior Suprintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha had informed a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on January 31 that landlords must complete the mandatory tenant verification by February 10.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Labour Department Secretary Ragul K said a large number of skilled and unskilled migrant workers were entering Sikkim, a crucial border state, from various states for jobs in construction, hospitality and other business and occupations.

"Many of these workers do not undergo proper police verification, leading to concerns that individuals with criminal backgrounds may use Sikkim as a hideout from law enforcement agencies," he said.

Sikkim Labour Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act (2021) entails that employers must ensure every migrant labourer is verified before employment.

It says that migrant workers found without verification will be detained and sent back.

The Labour Department Secretary said any failure to register migrant workers would lead to action against employers.

As notified in 2021, the State government has made Identity Cards mandatory for labourers and workers. All labourers and workers employed in any occupation (construction, factories, shops, hotels, business establishments etc) must carry labour registration ID card while working, officials said, adding that failure to produce it will lead to immediate detainment and investigation with legal consequences against individuals and businesses failing to comply with verification mandates.

The documents required for registration include Voter ID card, Aadhar Card and passport photo.

Migrant labourers and workers are required to pay registration fee of Rs 200 per person and they are issued Labour ID Card which is valid for a financial year. The card needs to be renewed ahead of its expiry.

With respect to organised sector and labour contractors, it is the employer who has to get the registration done with submission of data to the department on a monthly basis, officials said.

Officials said the Act provides for penalty in case of non- compliance of the laid down rules and the violators are required to pay penalty of Rs 2500 per person.

Migrant workers without registration are not authorised to work in the state and registration is mandatory, they said.

Labour Department Secretary said the registration process intensified ahead of February 10 deadline.

As of January 2025, a total of 18,995 labourers in the organised sector were registered with Labour Department. About 16,000 labourers in the unorganised sector were registered between September 2024 and January 2025.

The registration process continues throughout the year.

"With the registration, the state will have a labour database and in times of disasters, calamities, any pandemic-like occurrence, it can be used to extend all possible assistance," the Labour Department Secretary said.

He also made it clear that Labour ID Card issued by the department is not to be considered as an identity card for entry permit or used for other registrations.

The migrant labourers coming to Sikkim can register themselves at all the district offices of the Labour Department and also at the entry points of the state.

Flying squads have also been formed to monitor and inspect strict implementation of the Act across the State.

The Labour Department has also developed a website and an app will also be launched in the coming days for ease in the registration process.

Beginning Tuesday, the District Intelligence Unit flying squad will begin targeted enforcement actions against defaulters, officials said.

Some migrant workers expressed their concern over the February 10 deadline, saying very short period has been since strict compliance directives were issued.

But they also said that move was necessary and those registered will have access to better job opportunities in Sikkim. (ANI)

