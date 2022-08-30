New Delhi [India] August 30 (ANI): Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that he is happy that he has got a clean chit and that "truth has won" after the completion of the search operation of his bank's locker by the CBI in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search operation today at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker, where according to him the CBI found nothing.

He said, "Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit and my belief in God and truth has won today."

Further, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Sisodia said that all the attempts of finding something against him have failed and that he has been found clean.

"The CBI officials treated me and my family well, and we also cooperated with them. I know they are also stressed from above to anyhow find something against me and keep me in jail for 2-3 months," he added.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was accompanied by his wife to the bank on the day of the CBI raid at his residence, the officers took the bank locker key with them to carry out the further probe into the alleged scam in the recently withdrawn excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Earlier, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

Sisodia had then tweeted: "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not Number 1."

The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The LG office said that Sisodia also extended financial favours to liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused considerable losses to the exchequer.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following LG's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy. (ANI)

