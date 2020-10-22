New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday gave directions for installing CCTV cameras inside the District Labour Office at Pushp Vihar after he found discrepancies during a surprise inspection at the office premises.

Sisodia has also directed Commissioner (Labour) to take up discrepancies with police and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct surprise checks.

An official release said these steps will help in the elimination of touts and middlemen who exploit the already marginalized and economically weak construction workers.

It said the measures will also help the workers get registered with the Board through which they can avail various benefits put in place for the welfare of construction workers.

Sisodia said Delhi government will not tolerate any discrepancy which comes in the way of providing welfare measures to construction workers.

Sisodia had last week taken charge of Labour Department and given directions to complete the registration and verification of construction workers immediately. (ANI)

