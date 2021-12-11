New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will represent Delhi at a three-day RewirEd Summit in Dubai beginning Saturday.

He will discuss the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum launched by the Delhi Government in the high-profile panel discussion on the theme of Innovation in Education, especially with Education Ministers of Estonia, Italy, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

During his three-day tour of Dubai, he will also discuss bilateral partnership on the exchange of education between Delhi and Britain with British Minister Mike Freere. In this conference, Education Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad, Education Director Himanshu Gupta and Higher Education Director Ranjana Deshwal will also represent Delhi.

Sisodia will be joined by other global leaders to discuss the need for innovation in Education at the summit, including the Education Minister Leena Kersen from Estonia, which has been awarded first place in PISA's Ranking in the field of education, Italy Education Minister Patrizio Biamenti, United Arab Emirates Minister of State Public Education Jamila Mahi, Saudi Arabia Education Minister Mohammed Al-Sudarei and Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Deepu Moni M.P.

He will share with academicians, institutions, bureaucrats and politicians from all across the world, the new innovation i.e. the Mindset Curriculums introduced by the Kejriwal government to develop a mindset in children which is adopted by Delhi's education model to ensure that children studying in schools as become Global Citizens and World Leaders. Sisodia will also discuss Deshbhakti Curriculum and Happiness Curriculum. (ANI)

