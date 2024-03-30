Aizawl, Mar 30 (PTI) Altogether six candidates from five political parties and an independent were left in the fray for elections to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat, a senior election official said on Saturday.

The election will be held on April 19.

Also Read | Indian Navy Rescue Operation: Nine Pirates Being Brought to India To Face Legal Action Day After Rescuing Iranian Vessel ‘Al-Kambar’.

Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that none of the six candidates, including a woman, whose documents cleared scrutiny on Thursday, withdrew their candidatures.

Saturday was the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

Also Read | Easter 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to People on Easter Eve.

In the 2019 polls too, there were six candidates including a woman.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own, has fielded political debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena.

The BJP fielded its state president Vanlalhmuaka and Congress nominated retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama, who is also a newbie in politics.

The People's Conference party fielded well-known singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi (46). Former BJP leader and ex-Congress worker Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (59) is contesting as an independent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)