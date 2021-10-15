Leh, Oct 15 (PTI) Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,867, while the number of active cases in the union territory reached 44, officials said on Friday.

Ladakh has registered 208 coronavirus-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients -- three from Leh and one from Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh after recovering from the infection, raising the recovery count to 20,615, they said.

All the six new cases were reported in Leh on Thursday, they said, adding that a total of 1,008 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

Leh has 42 active COVID-19 cases while Kargil district has two such infections, the officials said.

