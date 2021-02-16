Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Six people were killed on Monday evening in a road accident at Rigi Nallah in Assar area of Doda.

"Six people got killed in a road accident at Rigi nallah in Assar area of Doda. The vehicle was going from Doda to Batote. It skidded off the road and fell down into nallah (drain)," informed the Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda district to ANI.

"As per primary investigations, the vehicle was going from Doda to Batote area. Three male persons, two females and one minor lost their lives in the accident. Further probe is underway," the official added. (ANI)

