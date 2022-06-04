Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Saturday said it would set up 'entrepreneurship development centres' in all 773 districts of the country.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch Global Initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ Tomorrow.

SJM co-convener Dr Ashwani Mahajan told PTI his organisation would also be carrying out the 'Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan' as well as make people aware of the need to use local products to help give the country's economy a boost.

Also Read | Value Addition of Minor Forest Produce Has Given a Boost to Employment Opportunities, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

"The expansion of the Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan will be discussed at the national executive of the SJM underway here. The abhiyan aims to provide employment through entrepreneurship development and skill development," he said.

"We will start entrepreneurship development centres in all 773 districts of the country. We will be enrolling full-time workers of the Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan after one year," he added.

Responding to a query on whether the Union government was doing enough to promote 'swadeshi', he said the Centre had started the 'Make in India' initiative in 2014, but it actually should be 'Made by India'.

Programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat help give impetus to indigenous production, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)