New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday said it will hold a panchayat on August 22 to protest against the government over the issues of MSP, Agnipath scheme and Lakhimpur violence.

A meeting of the SKM, which had spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws, was held here and it was decided that the farmers' collective will not allow any political outfit to associate with it and will remain completely apolitical.

Also Read | Gujarat Flood: 6 Dead As Heavy Showers Continue, Over 27,000 People Evacuated; CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Rain-Hit Areas.

The SKM claimed that some people had written to the Centre over the MSP issue without taking the other SKM members into confidence.

"After this came out, we decided to have no relation with them. They tried to sell out the movement. Today, the whole SKM is here," an SKM leader told reporters here.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

A panchayat will be held at the Jantar Mantar here on August 22 over the issues of MSP, Agnipath scheme and Lakhimpur violence, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)