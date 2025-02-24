Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is actively overseeing the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site. The Chief Minister spoke to the ministers and senior officials, who are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating the rescue efforts, according to the Chief Minister's office.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao are on the ground, closely monitoring the rescue operations for the second day (Sunday), as efforts continue to save the eight workers trapped in the tunnel, the CMO stated.

In addition to local rescue teams, the Indian Army and Navy have also been deployed, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) agencies working together in the rescue operation. Chief Minister Reddy has directed officials to intensify efforts to save the trapped workers.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister that seepage water in the tunnel is a big problem to speed up the rescue operations.

Arrangements have been made to continuously draw out water and supply oxygen in the tunnel. Rescue teams are removing mud mounds in the tunnel and examining alternative routes to reach the accident site, officials said.

A tunnel boring machine operator spoke to ANI, stating that dewatering operations are ongoing.

"Our mission is left for around 200 meters. Dewatering is going on. It is very difficult right now. After dewatering, we will do the cutting," he said.

On Saturday morning, a three-metre section of the roof of the under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The trapped workers include Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Srinivas (Field Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand, Jataks (Worker) from Jharkhand, Santosh Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand, Anuj Sahu (Worker) from Jharkhand, Sunny Singh (Worker) from Jammu & Kashmir, and Gurpreet Singh (Worker) from Punjab.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remain trapped.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jharkhand Minister of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Irfan Ansari said that he is closely monitoring the situation following the collapse of the SLBC tunnel.

"I am constantly in contact with the Secretary there (in Telangana). CM Hemant Soren has spoken to the Telangana CM (Revanth Reddy). As per the information, four to five labourers from Jharkhand are stuck there. I am monitoring the situation," Ansari told ANI. (ANI)

