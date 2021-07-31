New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at a high of 93 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Friday had settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the maximum was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said, adding, that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions.

The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather.

It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

A red alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

