Muzaffarpur, Sep 15 (PTI) Six gold biscuits, smuggled from Myanmar and worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, were recovered from a person here who was travelling by train to Delhi for selling the metal to a jeweller, an RPF official said.

The accused, Mahesh Kumar, who claims to be a resident of West Bengal was caught on board the Awadh Assam Express with the gold biscuits, with a total weight of about one kg, hidden inside his socks.

Mahesh told the team comprising RPF and customs officials that he has been involved in smuggling of gold, which he sold to buyers in various parts of the country for a 10 per cent cut.

He had boarded the train from Guwahati after fixing a deal in Delhi, said the RPF official.

