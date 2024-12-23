Dehradun, Dec 23 (PTI) A severe cold wave gripped Uttarakhand on Monday with high altitude areas including the famous Himalayan temples receiving fresh snowfall and icy winds sweeping across the state.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib in Garhwal Himalayas and Munsiyari in Kumaon region received fresh snowfall intensifying cold throughout the state.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day at many places including Dehradun which also received a drizzle. Mussoorie, Dhanolti and Chakrata also received snowfall, much to the delight of tourists.

Temperatures dropped sharply. People were seen sitting around bonfires along the roadside to warm themselves.

