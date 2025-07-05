Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Social media abuse of children must be treated without mercy for the culprits, said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, adding that his government is fully prepared to take steps in this direction.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the State Level Meet 2025 on POCSO, the Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of ensuring justice and compassion for children not only in Courts but also at police stations, child welfare centres, and at every step of the process.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Killing Man Over Wife's Extramarital Affair, Investigation Underway.

"We must put child survivors at the centre of our legal and moral framework in fighting this heinous crime against humanity. We have to protect our children from sexual abuse at any cost and with all means," Revanth Reddy said.

He stated that his government places the highest priority on protecting children and women.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar on Hindi-Marathi Conflict: ‘All Indian Languages Are Beautiful, I'm Indian, First and Foremost’.

"Telangana Bharosa Project has 29 centres. It provides police support, legal aid, medical assistance and counselling in a friendly environment. Telangana pioneered Child-Friendly Courts run by the Hyderabad Bharosa Centre. The goal is not just faster case disposal but total child protection and development," he said.

CM Reddy also stressed the importance of ensuring that legal procedures help child victims, not hurt them.

"The POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act are highly progressive instruments in our legal framework. But they come with problems. We must ensure procedures help child victims, not hurt them. We must also end child pornography and impose strict punishments," the Chief Minister said.

"Social media abuse of children must also be treated without mercy for the culprits. Our State government is fully ready to take all steps. We must ensure justice and compassion for children not only in Courts but also at police stations, child centres and at every step of this process. I appeal to all of you: Respected Judges, Police Officers, CWCs, and Development Partners; let us move forward with a shared mission. Justice is not just about conviction. It is about restoration, about dignity, and reclaiming childhood," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)