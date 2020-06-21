Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 1:55 pm today in the view of solar eclipse.

"At 1:55 pm, portals were opened. The temple was cleaned with cow urine (gaumutra) followed by havan," temple dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra told ANI.

Several temples across the country were remain shut during the eclipse today.

Parts of India witnessed the annular solar eclipse on Sunday, wherein the Sun appeared like a "ring of fire".

Popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, the rare celestial event takes place when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the moon. (ANI)

