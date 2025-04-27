New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday seized on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "no need for war" with Pakistan comments to claim that the Congress has been unmasked within days of extending support to the central government on the Pahalgam attack issue.

Some leaders of the Congress are speaking the language of Pakistan, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, adding that several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are drawing praise on Pakistani news channels.

He said a Karnataka government minister has also claimed that terrorists have not identified their victims by their religion in Pahalgam on April 22 as they shot dead at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

There could not be a more cruel and tasteless joke with the feelings of victims' families, he said.

Trivedi said Siddaramaiah should not pose as a security expert and leave the next court of action to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Security and the military.

The seasoned Congress leader sought to clarify his position as the Pakistani media picked up his comments, and said that he did not say a "complete no to war" but that it should be pursued only if inevitable as it is not the solution.

Trivedi noted that Pakistan had in 2019 used Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in its dossier against India to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the entire world is condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but it has become a habit for Congress leaders to talk lightly about the country without knowing the real situation.

"The entire world is expressing condolences. Most countries are telling India to teach the terrorists a lesson in a way that they understand. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a statement that we should not punish those involved in terrorist activities but strengthen our security. This is condemnable," he said in a post on 'X'.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya in his 'X' post said, "Congress rushes to Pakistan's rescue. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who owes his position to Muslim votes, is being quoted across Pakistan for suggesting that we focus on security measures in Kashmir instead of confronting Pakistan, despite them murdering Indian Hindus in cold blood."

