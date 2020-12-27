New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Several farmers from Punjab who are protesting against the recently enacted central farm laws are keeping themselves engaged by sowing onion crops at the Burari ground here with protests now stretching for a month now.

"We are engaged in sowing onions at the ground here. It has been one month since we have been here. What can we do here as we have no work. In Punjab, the land is very costly. Here it is available for free and hence we are doing farming of onions," a farmer said.

"If Modi ji doesn't agree to repeal the farm laws then we will sow the onion crops in the entire ground," he added.

Farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting. (ANI).

