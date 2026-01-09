Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for the Swabhiman Parv, a grand and sacred atmosphere has been created. Sadhus and saints from the Girnar pilgrimage centre and other regions undertook a padyatra from Shankh Chowk in Somnath to pay their respects to Lord Mahadev.

The spiritually charged procession was joined by State Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradyuman Vaja, Member of Parliament Rajeshbhai Chudasama, and other dignitaries.

Sadhus and saints from the Girnar pilgrimage centre, including Indrabharti Bapu, Mahendranandgiri Bapu, and Hariharanand Bapu, took part in the padyatra.

The resonant sound of the 'damru' filled the procession with spiritual energy, and around 75 'dhol' players from the Siddhivinayak Dhol Group added a vibrant rhythm, fostering a distinctive devotional atmosphere.

This event was also joined by MLA Bhagvan Barad, MLA Aniruddh Dave, former MP Dinu Solanki, former MP Mohan Kundariya, senior leader Dhaval Dave, Punit Sharma, Zaveri Thakrar, and other dignitaries, who felt blessed after offering heartfelt darshan of Lord Somnath Mahadev.

During this padyatra, sadhus, saints, and dignitaries were welcomed and felicitated with flowers.

This padyatra created a grand and sacred atmosphere across the Somnath temple premises, and devotees felt blessed after having darshan of the sadhus and saints.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' held at Somnath is a major devotional festival witnessing lakhs of devotees. In this context, the efforts of the urban administration and sanitation workers are commendable. Their tireless work has ensured that Somnath and Veraval remain clean, beautiful, and sacred.

A large workforce has been mobilised to keep Somnath clean. More than 300 sanitation workers from Veraval Municipality and over 700 from Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and other municipal areas, totalling more than 1,000 workers, are deployed here. For the past five days, they have been working continuously, day and night, to maintain cleanliness in Somnath and Veraval. (ANI)

