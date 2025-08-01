New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) welcomed Sonali Mishra, IPS (1993 batch, Madhya Pradesh cadre) as the new Director General of RPF, marking a historic first in the 143-year journey of the Force.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved her appointment as DG/RPF until her superannuation on October 31, 2026.

Also Read | Anil Ambani in Trouble: ED Issues Look Out Circular Against ADAG Chairman in INR 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe.

An officer known for her professionalism, dedication and leadership across key policing roles, Mishra brings over three decades of distinguished service to the post. Prior to this assignment, she served as Additional Director General of Police (Selection/Recruitment) with the additional charges of ADG, Police Training & Research Institute, Bhopal and Director of the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, Bhopal.

She has also served in the CBI, BSF and has international exposure of having served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

She has been honoured with prestigious awards, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of her commitment to excellence and professionalism.

The Railway Protection Force, mandated with the security of railway property, passenger safety and crime prevention across one of the world's largest rail networks, stands to benefit from her visionary and inclusive leadership. Her extensive experience across state and central police organisations is expected to bring renewed momentum to modernisation, capacity building and community engagement within the Force.

In particular, her focus will be on strengthening RPF's initiatives in leveraging cutting-edge technology and enhancing its role in preventing organised crime, such as human trafficking and crimes against vulnerable passengers.

On assuming charge, Mishra expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the values of vigilance, courage and service that define the RPF's motto "Yasho Labhasva". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)