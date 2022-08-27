Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI): The family of the deceased Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat is likely to meet Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh, her brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat informed.

"We will ask for CBI enquiry in the case," Kuldeep Phogat said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Bats for Khadi As Fashion Symbol, Calls It Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Clothing.

Earlier in the day, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan, the main accused in the murder case of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, were sent to 10-day police custody.

"Court sent the two accused to 10-day Police custody. They will be interrogated. As soon as new development happens, we will tell you. We have also arrested one drug peddler. The owner of the club where it was supplied has also been arrested," Goa IGP said.

Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Demolition Explained: Supertech Towers, A Saga of Corruption.

The police on Saturday arrested Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar taking the total arrests in the case to four.

"Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. The owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. The investigation is going on well. Multiple teams are working. We will send one team to Haryana too," said Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police.

One team of police will be sent to Haryana for further investigation.

DGP Singh further told ANI, "We will send one team to Haryana to verify some allegations and suspicions levelled by the family because those doubts would also have bearing on the investigation. As per the briefing by the Investigating Officer, Goa Police's investigation is going in the correct direction."

On Friday Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged murder. Police said that the duo who travelled to Goa with Phogat on August 22 had during interrogation confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "obnoxious" chemical. Both the accused will be produced before the court today.

Meanwhile, the suspected peddler Gaonkar held today had allegedly supplied drugs to Sukhwinder Singh. "Based on the investigation, the police detained the drug peddler who had supplied drugs," Anjuna Police said.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.

"On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had said.

The two accused confessed that after they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it, which made her feel uneasy, after which they took her to the hotel and then to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the Goa police said.

The actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)