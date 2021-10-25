New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called Uttarakhand Congress leaders to Delhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi will discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections with the leaders of the state. She will also review the disaster relief work in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Sextortionist Targets 20-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat, Sends Nude Pictures and Videos to Her Relatives After She Stops Talking to Him.

State Congress sources said that in this meeting the high command will also decide which leaders will be given entry to the Congress from the BJP and which leaders will not.

Sources said that the rebels who want to join the Congress may also get a green signal from Sonia Gandhi to get re-induction into the party.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: Centre Rushes High-Level Team to UP After First Case Reported in Kanpur.

Assembly elections in Uttrakhand are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)