Ahmedabad, October 25: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Gandhinagar where a homeopathy student was allegedly blackmailed by a sextortionist. Reports inform that the 20-year-old student who studies in Gandhinagar was blackmailed with her nude pictures and videos by the man. According to a report by TOI, the girl met the accused through Facebook and Instagram.

The incident came to light after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint in this matter with city cybercrime police. In her complaint, the woman said that her 20-year-old daughter, a resident of Danilimda, was friends with the man on Facebook around three years ago. Later, the duo began contacting each other through Instagram and WhatsApp. During that time, she used to talk with him through video calls, the complaint added. Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

The complaint further said that in some of the calls, she had undressed before the webcam, and also sent him her nude pictures on the demand of the accused. He used to threaten her to make her video and pictures viral if she did not succumb to his demands. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Aspiring Model Sedated, Filmed in Nude by Woman and Her Associates at Guest House in Lucknow.

Fed up and annoyed by his behavior, the girl recently stopped talking to him after which the accused sent her nude pictures and videos and sent them to some of her relatives. According to the FIR, the accused also created a fake profile of the woman on Instagram and shared her obscene pictures. The Police have begun collecting evidence from the social media platforms and have initiated a hunt to trace the accused in the case.

