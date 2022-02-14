New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi does not figure among the party's star campaigners for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on March 3.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh are among those named by the party as its star campaigners in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi has not so far campaigned in this election season even though she figures among the star campaigners of the party in some states.

She was not among the star campaigners for the assembly phase that includes constituencies falling under her Lok Sabha seat of Rae Bareli.

In the list of 30 star campaigners sent by the party to the Election Commission, the Congress has named Uttar Pradesh party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhna Misra 'Mona', besides Uttarakhand former chief minister Harish Rawat and Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Among others named by the party as its star campaigners include former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against its own government in the state in 2020, besides party MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, former MPs Salman Khurshid and Pramod Tiwari.

The sixth phase of assembly polls includes the districts of Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria and Balia.

