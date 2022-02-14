One of post-independence India's defining traits, both within and internationally, is the country's ability to maintain a democratic government despite significant ethnic, linguistic, and religious diversity. Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister called for an Indian form of secularism to bring the country's different cultures together under one roof in the early years after independence. And since then time and again it has indeed frequently been stated that India's diverse culture was one of the country's greatest assets. But the sad part is that there are many politicians who use religion as a reason to fill their vote bank and it is high time we break through this unfair way.

One such leader who is fighting diligently against these prevalent vicious wrongdoings is Arshad Jamal Siddiqui. He is among those who, with his larger-than-life persona and competent decision-making competence, are leaving an everlasting mark on India's political history.

This visionary leader who has dedicated himself to making the world a better place to live believes that "Secularism" is a comprehensive phrase that encompasses a phenomenon that is social, cultural, historical, political, and philosophical all at the same time. It is built and used in a variety of ways by different people, connoting or expressing various ideas, processes, orientations, and happenings. To be sure, its usage and meanings are extremely diverse. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui preaches that Political secularism is the first type of secularism, which consists of philosophies and policies aimed at keeping civic life free of religious dominance or preference. And in the future, he aims to keep the government out of the religion business and religion out of the government business.

Sharing his take towards increasing cordial relationships between different religions, Arshad Jamal Siddiqui stated, “Religious tolerance is an important aspect of who Indian is as a nation. Most individuals feel it is critical to respect all religions in order to be "truly Indian" across all major religious groupings. And tolerance is both a religious and a civic value. I agree that respect for other religions is an essential aspect.”

If we talk about his contribution towards society he is highly inspired by the concept of community service, the social activist has introduced numerous effective initiatives that influence people to think large and achieve outcomes that inspire millions of people to pursue the unselfish path. Apart from that, the leader has addressed public meetings on numerous occasions to assist the youth in obtaining jobs and postings in both the public and private sectors. In addition, the leader in providing free education to all lower-middle-class female students with the capacity to make a name for themselves in the professional sphere by their intelligence and hard work. . He is promoting the belief that all sectors involved in education must commit to improving policies and services that recognize the importance of ensuring equity in a world where the use of technology in classrooms is rapidly expanding, particularly its role in education during COVID-19, with his selfless approach.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui is a capable political leader who is capable of forming judgments, is committed to working for the greater good, and is willing to handle and resolve disagreements. The position, power, and authority of a politician should not be a source of concern. He should continually strive for societal improvement and cherish his constituents. Every political leader should be born with the knowledge and abilities to anticipate and act on future events. He is giving the utmost of his potential to bring the feeling of brotherhood among the citizens of our country.